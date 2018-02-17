Permian baseball coach inspires players

Permian High School is starting the 2018 baseball season with new head coach Tate Criswell leading the way. The Panthers are getting back in full swing and have played four games so far. Coach Criswell sees a lot of potential in the team, but understands the challenge of being the new head coach.

"Biggest challenge is just trust; me being the fourth head coach in four years, gaining the trust of our guys through showing up every day and working hard. Knowing that I'm here for them and baseball is an avenue to grow as a young man and establish the program here at Permian," said Criswell.

"Our goal is to be at the top of the district. We set goals, we have a goal sheet on the back of our lockers everyday just to remind us. Like coach says, we need to remember why we come out on the field, remember why we go to the weight room at 6 a.m., remember why we come out here and we compete every day," said senior outfielder Nick Chavez.

Permian's next game is next Thursday against Birdville.

