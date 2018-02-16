High School girls basketball area playoff scores - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

High School girls basketball area playoff scores

By Sydney Cariel, Sports Reporter
Lee beat Keller in a close game 48-45. The Rebels have now won five games in a row and will take on Frenship. 

Midland Christian took on Dallas Christian in a rematch of last years state quarterfinals. Dallas Christian went on to beat the Lady Mustangs 60-32.

Greenwood faced Lubbock Estacado for the third time this season. Greenwood came out on top 50-45 and will take on Denver City. 

Seminole beat Fabens 68-41 and the Maidens went home Area Champs. 

