UTPB basketball gets ready for senior day

The U.T.P.B. Falcons have their last home game of the regular season Saturday, which means it's senior day for the nine seniors on the men's team and the six seniors on the women's. The men are coming off a big win against Angelo State, and unfortunately for the Lady Falcons, they are coming off a tough loss. Both teams are eager to finish strong at home.

"It’ll be an emotional day I think for everybody. I've been dreading this day for a long time with these guys. They've been really fun to coach and won a ton of games and been a really special group for us so Saturday will be a tough day realizing that the end is coming. The way they've presented themselves to the community, I have been just as proud of them how they've done that then how they've represented the university on the court. Those two things usually go hand in hand if you have good guys who represent the university well off the court then they'll usually do the same thing for you on the court. This has been a real special group for us in both those areas," said Andy Newman, Men’s Basketball Coach.



"It's going to be emotional just playing with these guys for two years. It has been an amazing two years and been a roller coaster too. Bad things made the fun things more fun, but it's going to be emotional," said Sammy Allen.



"I hope they go out leaving it the way that they deserve and on a high note for what they've been through last year and the year before. Really a way that they can be proud of their entire career," said Women’s Basketball Coach Rae Boothe.

The women tip off Saturday at 2 p.m. followed by the men's game at 4 p.m.

