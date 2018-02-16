UTPB basketball gets ready for senior day

A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
Lee beat Keller in a close game 48-45.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
A 17-year-old student, who was attending Permian High School, was arrested on Thursday after an alert was sent to local law enforcement by a gaming software company.
