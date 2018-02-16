Applications being accepted for 'Bustin' For Badges' Clay Shoot

It's time to get your shotguns out for the 5th annual "Bustin' For Badges" clay shoot.



Law enforcement from around the area are teaming up to raise money for life-saving equipment.



If you want to bust out your shotguns and raise some money, the clay shoot begins on April 27 and will run through April 28.



If you want more information on when and where it's happening, just visit their website at http://www.bustinforbadges.org.



