Jackalopes break down hockey lingo - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Jackalopes break down hockey lingo

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Odessa Jackalopes Logo (Source: Odessa Jackalopes Facebook) Odessa Jackalopes Logo (Source: Odessa Jackalopes Facebook)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

If you've ever spent any time around hockey players you know that they nearly speak a different language. We stopped by a Jackalopes practice and they explained a few of their favorite go-to phrases, take a look.

Lettuce means hair, for example:
“Hey how do you get your lettuce like that?,” said Odessa Jackalope Brett Epp.
“A lot of shampoo, a lot of conditioner. Some, uh, horse conditioner usually,” said Odessa Jackalope Zach Heintz.
“How many times a week are you using shampoo and conditioner?,” said Epp.
“Uh, I actually rarely shampoo mostly condition. Keep it greasy,” said. Heintz.

Sauce means pass, for example:
“Buddy I've seen better sauce in an Italian restaurant,” said Heintz.
“You're getting in my head buddy, I'm trying to get better,” said Epp.

Twig means stick, for example:
“What kind of twig are you rocking these days?,” said Epp.
“I’m rocking the CCM Super Tacks 2.0, supposedly gives me a hard shot but I don’t see the results,” said Heintz.
“No, not really. I don't even think you even really need it,” said. Epp.

Drop the mitts means drop the gloves; in other words, there’s about the be a fight. For example:
“Oh easy, buddy! Your gloves are glued on, buddy! Oh, here we go, we got a tilt. Take off the bucky show the lettuce,” said Epp.

Facewash means a hand in the face, for example:
“You trying to face wash me bro?,” said Epp.
“Yeah you got some acne,” said Heintz.
“Get out of here,” said Epp.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly