Police: Permian High School student made school shooting threat while playing video game

A powerful earthquake has shaken south and central Mexico, causing people to flee buildings and office towers in the country's capital.
A 17-year-old student, who was attending Permian High School, was arrested on Thursday after an alert was sent to local law enforcement by a gaming software company.
Hundreds of hunters, looking to find coyotes, wolves, foxes and bobcats. The West Texas Big Bobcat Contest is this weekend but it's more than just a contest for prize money.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
