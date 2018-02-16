Police: Permian High School student made school shooting threat while playing video game

A 17-year-old student, who was attending Permian High School, was arrested on Thursday after an alert was sent to local law enforcement by a gaming software company.

Law enforcement agencies were alerted by Ubisoft that treats had been made by a gamer.

"He did reference the shooting that occurred in Florida. Though investigation, it was revealed he was a student at Permian," said Cpl. Steven LeSueur, Odessa Police Department.

The young man, whose name NewsWest 9 is not releasing, used comments, “I guess I’ll go do mine now” and “Ima shoot up my school now” while playing "Rambo 6 Siege" under his brother's account during a game room chat.

When he was brought in for questioning, the student said that he was just joking and had no access to any firearms.

But threats like that are not taken as a joke.

"This is not a joking matter. Any time anybody makes comments like that, we take it very serious," said Cpl. LeSueur.

Schools in Ector County were closed on Thursday and Friday.

The Ector County Independent School District says that in cases where students make threats of endangering other students lives, the student is generally expelled. However, school officials have made no decision about disciplinary actions for the student. .

"Keeping our community safe. Those threats like that, that are made against the school, whether it's online or a social media site, in this case, a gaming site, they are very quick to respond," said Mike Adkins with the Ector County Independent School District.

Right now, the student is behind bars at Ector County Detention Center being charged as an adult. He is facing charges of Exhibition Use, or Threat of Exhibition.

