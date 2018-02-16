Midland I.S.D. hosts 'Coffee with Conversation' at First Presbyterian Church

The Midland Independent School District held their "Coffee with Conversation" Friday morning at the First Presbyterian Church.



Educators and pastors got to sit in and hear from the group, Pastors for Texas Children.



The organization advocates for churches to adopt a school or help them out in any way.



First Presbyterian Church is already one of the churches in Midland that currently works with M.I.S.D. by serving meals to students every week and provide a one to one tutoring program.



The group says the state dropped public school funding from 52% to 38%, which is why they believe public money should be kept public while churches provide a helping hand for their schools.



"We believe that there's things that can be done in Austin to help. We don't need to take money out of an already strapped system or vouchers or those kinds of things. We need to leave that money there and give more money take care of our kids," said Rev. Bobby Broyles, Board President with Pastors for Texas Children.



The group says one of the best ways to help is to call a principal and ask if there's any help the school needs.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.