Man arrested on arson charges following afternoon fire in Fort Stockton

The FBI says it failed to investigate a specific report in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The Midland Independent School District held their "Coffee with Conversation" Friday morning at the First Presbyterian Church. Educators and pastors got to sit in and hear from the group, Pastors for Texas Children.
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.
One man has been charged in connection with an afternoon fire in Fort Stockton. We're told the fire sparked up in the 800 block of W. Gallagher St. just after lunch on Friday.
