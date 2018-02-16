Man arrested on arson charges following afternoon fire in Fort Stockton

One man has been charged in connection with an afternoon fire in Fort Stockton.

We're told the fire sparked up in the 800 block of W. Gallagher St. just after lunch on Friday.

Police said a homeowner had set fire to a building as well as some pallets.

He was later arrested at the scene on arson charges.

The suspect's name has not been released.

