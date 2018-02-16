Student taken into custody in Alpine, accused of making verbal threat toward school

One student is in custody after making a verbal threat toward an Alpine I.S.D. campus.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, the student made the verbal threat on Thursday during the school day to engage in a future shooting at the campus.

It's unclear which campus the threat was made towards.

The officer on campus immediately investigated the threat and the student was taken into custody.

We're told state authorities are also helping in the matter to ensure the student receives any necessary assistance.

Authorities added that there is no evidence that any other students were involved.

The student's name was not released.

