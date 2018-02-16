Fort Stockton teen arrested after making shooting threats - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Fort Stockton teen arrested after making shooting threats

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
The Fort Stockton Police Department has arrested a teenager after making threats of shooting Fort Stockton High School. 

We're told the student made comments that he was thinking of shooting at the school. The principal met with officers who then took statements and obtained a warrant for terroristic threat. 

The student was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

