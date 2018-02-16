MISD addresses rumors of threat to Midland High School

After rumors started circulating on social media regarding a threat at Midland High School, the Midland Independent School District has released the following statement:

Throughout the past 24 hours, there have been several rumors circulating among our student body about a threat to Midland High School. After a thorough investigation, these rumors are stemming from a photo that has gone viral on social media multiple times over the past several months threatening a campus referred to as "MHS". After the investigation of multiple police departments, it was determined that this photo came from a community in Virginia and was referring to a "Monticello High School".

This photo has resurfaced yet again in our community this week. Rumors have spread and evolved into multiple threat scenarios this morning, which the police department is aware of and is investigating.

At this time, we do not have any evidence that the alleged threats are legitimate. All campuses are on regular schedules today.

We understand the heightened concern regarding school safety in our community and in our country. All allegations impacting our district are taken seriously and fully investigated. The safety of our students, staff and campus communities is our utmost priority, and we appreciate the hard work of our police department and district staff for working diligently to keep our campuses safe.