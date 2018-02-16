MISD addresses rumors of threat to Midland High School

The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The office of special counsel Robert Mueller says a grand jury has charged 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities.
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.
The October deaths of 58 people in Las Vegas and other mass shootings have sparked debate but have had scant impact on the march toward looser gun laws under the Republican-controlled Congress.
The Fort Stockton Police Department has arrested a teenager after making threats of shooting Fort Stockton High School.
The Fort Stockton Police Department has arrested a teenager after making threats of shooting Fort Stockton High School.
From the Midland Independent School District: Throughout the past 24 hours, there have been several rumors circulating among our student body about a threat to Midland High School.
From the Midland Independent School District: Throughout the past 24 hours, there have been several rumors circulating among our student body about a threat to Midland High School.
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest after a teenager threatened to commit a shooting at a public school.
The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest after a teenager threatened to commit a shooting at a public school.