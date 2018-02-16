OPD: Student threatened to commit shooting at Permian High School

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest after a teenager threatened to commit a shooting at a Permian High School.

We're told Ubisoft, a video game company, notified the department in reference to a male subject threatening to commit a shooting. Officers located him and made the arrest after interviewing him.

The investigation revealed that while he was playing Rainbow 6 Siege, he stated “I guess I’ll go do mine now” and later stated “ima shoot up my school now”.

He told detectives that it was a bad joke in light of the shooting that occurred at a school in Florida on Feb. 14.

The teenager is now at Ector County Law Enforcement Center, NewsWest 9 has decided to not reveal his identity at this time because he is a minor.

