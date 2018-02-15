Breakfast with Badges event held in Odessa

The home of the Midland Rockhounds turned into a training facility for the Midland Police Department.
Folks in Odessa were able to talk with officers from the Odessa Police Department. The event took place on Thursday morning.
Midland College is now offering education in risk management. On Thursday, M.C. was granted $100,000 by Texas Mutual Insurance to provide the institute, along with a variety of classes that teach students the ways to create a safer workplace.
West Texas has seen a lack of rain, and in addition, firefighters are responding to more grass fires during wildfire season.
The Odessa Fire and Rescue is responding to a structure fire in Pleasant Farms this morning.
