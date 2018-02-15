Midland College now offering education in risk management

Midland College is now offering education in risk management.



On Thursday, M.C. was granted $100,000 by Texas Mutual Insurance to provide the institute, along with a variety of classes that teach students the ways to create a safer workplace.



Over 5,000 workers have been trained through the program.



"Clearly it's important to us as a provider of safety and other types of training related to all the different industries we serve. But I think even more importantly, it helps out our business partners understand safety in the workplace," said Steve Thomas, President of Midland College.



M.C. will get $100,000 dollars annually to keep the program running.



