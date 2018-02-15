Midland College now offering education in risk management - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland College now offering education in risk management

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Midland College is now offering education in risk management.

On Thursday, M.C. was granted $100,000 by Texas Mutual Insurance to provide the institute, along with a variety of classes that teach students the ways to create a safer workplace.

Over 5,000 workers have been trained through the program.

"Clearly it's important to us as a provider of safety and other types of training related to all the different industries we serve. But I think even more importantly, it helps out our business partners understand safety in the workplace," said Steve Thomas, President of Midland College.

M.C. will get $100,000 dollars annually to keep the program running.

