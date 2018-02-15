Restaurant Report: 3 low performers in Odessa

After weeks of no low performers, health inspectors in Ector County had a much busier week in the final full week of January. There were several low performers in Odessa for the week of January 22nd through January 26th. Meanwhile, Midland did not have any reports available for this particular week.



La Flor de Odessa at 601 S. Crane Ave. was cited for the following:



- Grease filters need cleaning

- No handled scoops for salsa

- Pot of menudo left out at room temp

- No drainboard for ware washing

- No soap, hand sanitizer or paper towels at handwashing facilities

- Utensils not left with handles up

- Some food not labeled/date marked

- Certified food manager card not provided



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 22 points from Flor de Odessa.



Fresh Fit Meals at 3814 E. 42nd St. was cited for the following:



- Some food storage containers not labeled

- Bulk rice container left opened

- Banana crates found on floor in cooler

- Some food prepared on site not labeled

- Undated containers in walk-in cooler

- 2 of 3 handwashing sinks did not have working paper towel dispensers

- New manager did not have certified food management training

- Open coke in food prep area

- Garbage containers need to be closed

- Sanitizer test strips not used



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 18 points from Fresh Fit Meals.



El Troquero at 2267 S. County Rd. was cited for the following:



- Orange juice not in good condition

- Some foods not labeled

- Sinks not being used properly

- Vent hood filters missing (later corrected)

- Owner/manager not enforcing employees to wear gloves

- Microwave was dirty

- Some employees had bare hand contact with foods



This resulted in the health inspector deducting 16 points from El Troquero.



Despite the low performers, there were several Odessa restaurants that had perfect scores for the week.



Here’s a look at Odessa’s top performers:



- Odessa Donuts & Deli (1520 N. Grant Ave.)

- Oasis Bar & Grill (5200 E. University Ave.)

- Taqueria Guadalajara (1301 S. Crane Ave.)

- Jumburrito (2411 W. County Rd.)

- The Big Kolache (1337 E. 6th Ave.)

- Pancho Patron (1101 N. Dixie Blvd.)



