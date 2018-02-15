Restaurant Report: 3 low performers in Odessa

After weeks of no low performers, health inspectors in Ector County had a much busier week in the final full week of January.
After weeks of no low performers, health inspectors in Ector County had a much busier week in the final full week of January.
Wednesday's school shooting in Florida left some people feeling uneasy. It might have some of you asking if a shooting like this could ever be prevented.
Wednesday's school shooting in Florida left some people feeling uneasy. It might have some of you asking if a shooting like this could ever be prevented.
The home of the Midland Rockhounds turned into a training facility for the Midland Police Department.
The home of the Midland Rockhounds turned into a training facility for the Midland Police Department.
Folks in Odessa were able to talk with officers from the Odessa Police Department. The event took place on Thursday morning.
Folks in Odessa were able to talk with officers from the Odessa Police Department. The event took place on Thursday morning.
Midland College is now offering education in risk management. On Thursday, M.C. was granted $100,000 by Texas Mutual Insurance to provide the institute, along with a variety of classes that teach students the ways to create a safer workplace.
Midland College is now offering education in risk management. On Thursday, M.C. was granted $100,000 by Texas Mutual Insurance to provide the institute, along with a variety of classes that teach students the ways to create a safer workplace.