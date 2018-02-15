Firefighters respond to more grass fires during drought

West Texas has seen a lack of rain, and in addition, firefighters are responding to more grass fires during wildfire season.
The Odessa Fire and Rescue is responding to a structure fire in Pleasant Farms this morning.
UTPB basketball has four regular season games left. The men's team is currently 12-2 in conference play sitting at number two in the South-Central Region behind West Texas A&M.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
