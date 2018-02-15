Odessa firefighters on scene of structure fire

The Odessa Fire and Rescue is responding to a structure fire in Pleasant Farms this morning.
UTPB basketball has four regular season games left. The men's team is currently 12-2 in conference play sitting at number two in the South-Central Region behind West Texas A&M.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
City and volunteer fire departments responded to a fire in West Odessa on Wednesday afternoon. The fire sparked up just after 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of N. Long Ave. & University Blvd.
We're learning more information that led to the lockdown at Midland High School on Tuesday afternoon. As we've reported, a Crimestoppers tip was called in about a person with a gun on campus.
