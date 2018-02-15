Odessa firefighters on scene of structure fire - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa firefighters on scene of structure fire

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Fire and Rescue is responding to a structure fire in Pleasant Farms this morning.

The fire happened on Conestoga and Windmill Avenue. The fire department tells us there are two engines and a truck currently on scene.

No one was taken to the hospital at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

