UTPB gears up for final four games

UTPB basketball has four regular season games left. The men's team is currently 12-2 in conference play sitting at number two in the South-Central Region behind West Texas A&M. Over the last few weeks, different Falcons have earned the Lone Star Conference weekly awards in both offensive player and defensive player of the week. Coach Andy Newman told us there's a secret behind his players success.

"I think it's guys playing together and it's a team sport. It's the difference between playing golf and basketball. With basketball, it's five guys who are on the floor and the seven guys who are on the bench all going in the same direction and playing for each other. When you can get all 12 of your guys to do that and all five of the guys on the floor to do that, then, you'll see things like this. Daeshon has a great week one week, then, James has a great week, then, Sammy has a great week and then Josh, because they're all playing for each other. You don't see that on teams that are playing selfish or that individual role. I think the best thing this team has been able to do is put the team's needs above their own and two things happen. One you win and two a lot of people get recognized for their different skill sets," said Coach Newman.

The Falcons take on Angelo State tomorrow night at U.T.P.B. tipping off at 7:30 pm.



The Lady Falcons started this year with a new head coach, so that comes with a new system. The Falcons already improved from their conference record last year and Coach Rae Boothe knows the season hasn’t gone as planned, but loves the toughness her falcons have.

"It's been a tough season. It's been a tough season for me and the girls, because everybody’s new. It's a new system, so we didn't have any leaders who knew the system. It's been tough, but I think these girls, they want to win. I think they've learned a lot in what it takes to win in this league. I think they're also learning life lessons and gaining more than basketball right now. So, I hope for them, they can end their career. The six seniors, on a note they can be proud of going into life,” said Coach Boothe.

The Falcons post season hopes are slim, but they can make it if they win their final four games and Texas Woman’s loses their final four games. The Falcons have a home game tomorrow night taking on Angelo State at 5:30 pm.

