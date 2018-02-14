Two OHS Bronchos sign to Sul Ross - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Two OHS Bronchos sign to Sul Ross

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Two Odessa High Bronchos signed to play football together at the next level.

They held the signing during the football period and Coach Servance said that was to show the younger guys what they can look forward to.

Aaron Ochoa and Zay Brown signed to play football at Sul Ross State University.

