Firefighters respond to fire in West Odessa

City and volunteer fire departments responded to a fire in West Odessa on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire sparked up just after 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of N. Long Ave. & University Blvd.

Details about the fire are limited at this time.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or what damage there may be.

There's no word yet on any injuries.

