Man arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in Brewster Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Noah Wise (Source: Brewster County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

One man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in Brewster County.

Noah Wise, 18, was arrested on Feb. 11 following a deadly car crash that morning.

Details about the accident haven't been released.

Bond for Wise has been set at $30,000.

