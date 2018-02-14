Portales man killed in Howard Co. rollover crash

We're learning more information that led to the lockdown at Midland High School on Tuesday afternoon. As we've reported, a Crimestoppers tip was called in about a person with a gun on campus.
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
The Midland City Council heard a presentation Tuesday morning regarding the implementation of a "storm water" fee.
One man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter in Brewster County. Noah Wise, 18, was arrested on Feb. 11 following a deadly car crash that morning.
A Portales, New Mexico, man was killed in a rollover crash last week in Howard County. The crash happened on U.S. Highway 87, about 6 miles north of Big Spring, on Feb. 7.
