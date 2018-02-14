Portales man killed in Howard Co. rollover crash

A Portales, New Mexico, man was killed in a rollover crash last week in Howard County.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 87, about 6 miles north of Big Spring, on Feb. 7.

Authorities tell us, a 1999 Ford F-150, driven by Arturo Pacheco, 50, of Portales, New Mexico, was traveling north on Highway 87, when he entered the center median, overcorrected and rolled.

Pacheco was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS Troopers said Pacheco was not wearing a seat belt.

