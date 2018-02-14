Arrest affidavit reveals new information regarding Midland High School lockdown

We're learning more information that led to the lockdown at Midland High School on Tuesday afternoon.

As we've reported, a Crimestoppers tip was called in about a person with a gun on campus.

Officers then put the school on lockdown and began the search for a suspect.

According to the affidavit, the student's description was received by police and the description stated that he had a gun in his waist line.

The affidavit stated that the student was found on camera where the tip originated from and was tracked to classroom.

A student, who matched the description of the suspect, was pulled out of the classroom and searched.

The student was later questioned if he had a gun on him and he stated, "he had one but gave it to another person." The student was also asked if he knew what type of gun it was. Again, the student stated he didn't know.

Throughout questioning, officers learned that the student gave it to another guy.

Upon further investigation, according to the affidavit, a pistol was found in the back of the classroom, where the student was, hidden behind a dictionary.

The student was later arrested and has been charged with places weapons prohibited and tampering with physical evidence. Bond for the student has been set at $30,000.

We are not releasing the student's name as he is a minor.

