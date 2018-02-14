18-wheeler driver ticketed after hitting power lines in Odessa

Traffic is slowing moving again following a major crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

We're told the crash occurred at the intersection of 42nd St. and Grandview Ave.

Police said an investigation revealed that an 18-wheeler struck several power lines.

Authorities said the load on the 18-wheeler was too tall.

The driver was later ticketed.

Traffic in the area was shut down due to the downed lines. Currently, one lane going southbound on Grandview Ave. remains closed.

No injuries have been reported.

