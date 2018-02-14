18-wheeler driver ticketed after hitting power lines in Odessa

Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.
Multiple people dead, several injured and one in custody in Parkland, Florida school shooting.
Traffic is slowing moving again following a major crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon. We're told the crash occurred at the intersection of 42nd St. and Grandview Ave.
If you blink, you'll miss it. It's the small City of Valentine, Texas. With a town named after the love holiday, there's the question, is there love in Valentine, Texas? It doesn't take much to find it.
After 20 years, a cafe in Valentine, Texas is finally opening its doors on Valentines Day.
Midland Lee finished the 2017 football season better than they have in years and one of their standout players was sophomore Loic Fouonji. After the season, the 6'4" wide receiver hit the court joining the Rebels varsity basketball team and later in the spring will run on Lee's track team.
