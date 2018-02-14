Boys basketball district play wraps up in the Basin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Boys basketball district play wraps up in the Basin

By Darby Brown, Sports Reporter/Digital Content Producer
Permian secured the District 2-6A title with a win over Midland High. Final score: Permian 69 - Midland High 35.

Midland Lee fell to Tascosa with a final score of Amarillo Tascosa 66 - Midland Lee 32.

Odessa High defeated Frenship. Final score : OHS 56 - Frenship 43. 

