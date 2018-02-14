Midland Lee Sophomore Loic Fouonji stands out as a multi-sport athlete

Midland Lee finished the 2017 football season better than they have in years and one of their standout players was sophomore Loic Fouonji. After the season, the 6'4" wide receiver hit the court joining the Rebels varsity basketball team and later in the spring will run on Lee's track team.
Click the video above to watch the candidate forum for Republican State Senate, District 31. The forum was held on Feb. 13, 2018, at Midland College.
Governor Greg Abbott, signed a bill last year, that was gone into effect the past few months. The bill allowed permits, for overweight trucks increased, for maximum truck weights around a 30-mile radius around the Port of Houston area.
If you blink, you'll miss it. It's the small City of Valentine, Texas. With a town named after the love holiday, there's the question, is there love in Valentine, Texas? It doesn't take much to find it.
The Odessa City Council has voted for the At-Large seat to be on November 6th ballot.
