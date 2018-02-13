Midland City Council approves requests for driving simulator proposals for police

The Midland Police Department could be getting some new toys.



The Midland City Council approved requests for proposals for a driving simulator for the police department.



The equipment will be used to train personnel in emergency and patrol driving techniques.



"We have a very young police department and we need to make sure they have the driving simulator, allows them for one, to quit breaking our vehicles when a police officer is at fault. we spend tens of thousands of dollars replacing these vehicles. We purchase millions of dollars' worth of new Tahoes every year in our budget process and it's time we take care of what we have," said Midland City Councilman, J. Ross Lacy.



Lacy also says the equipment will be helpful in preventing accidents on the road.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.