Long-time drug, alcohol treatment center in Midland closes

One long-time drug and alcohol treatment center in Midland is now closed.



The Palmer Alcohol Drug Abuse Program is no longer operating in Midland.



We're told PDAP closed its doors about a month ago.



The Council for Drug and Alcohol Abuse in Odessa tell us they will be helping the Midland Coalition which PDAP operated under.



Teens and family members who need care are now going to the Springboard Center in Midland for treatment.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.