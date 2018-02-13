Facelift approved for Dennis the Menace Park in Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Facelift approved for Dennis the Menace Park in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Dennis the Menace Park (Source: City of Midland) Dennis the Menace Park (Source: City of Midland)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland's iconic Dennis the Menace Park will be getting a facelift.

The Midland city council award the project to a local contractor.

The renovations include new sidewalks, pavilions, fencing, new playground equipment, restrooms and an improved parking lot.

The park will also be brought up to ADA standards.

The project will cost a little more than $1.4 million.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly