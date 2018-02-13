TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work scheduled on FM 1492 in Upton Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road work scheduled on FM 1492 in Upton Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
UPTON COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

We have a traffic alert for Upton County drivers.

Beginning Tuesday, the northbound lane of FM 1492 in Upton County will be closed between mile markers 350 and 352.

Crews were out repairing roads and will be back on Thursday and Friday.

Please slow down and obey flaggers.

