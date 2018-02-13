Tickets now on sale for Feb. TEDx talk in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Tickets now on sale for Feb. TEDx talk in Odessa

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

All eyes will be on an Odessa stage soon for a TEDx talk.

For those who don't know what a TED talk is, it's typically known for showcasing a speaker who would present a great, well-formed idea in under 18 minutes.

Notable TED talk speakers are Bill Gates and Former President Bill Clinton.

But you can catch a few known West Texas speakers on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin Lecture Hall.

It's from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

