Tickets now on sale for Feb. TEDx talk in Odessa

All eyes will be on an Odessa stage soon for a TEDx talk.



For those who don't know what a TED talk is, it's typically known for showcasing a speaker who would present a great, well-formed idea in under 18 minutes.



Notable TED talk speakers are Bill Gates and Former President Bill Clinton.



But you can catch a few known West Texas speakers on Saturday, Feb. 24 at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin Lecture Hall.



It's from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.



