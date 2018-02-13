277 pounds of marijuana seized last weekend in Presidio

A big drug bust for authorities in Presidio last weekend.

According to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Presidio Border Patrol agents saw two suspicious vehicles traveling toward Presidio on FM 170 on Saturday.

We're told agents stopped the vehicle with the assistance from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens.

According to the report, a consensual search revealed that both vehicles were loaded with marijuana bundles.

Two women and one man, all from the Houston area, were arrested by Border Patrol agents and later turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Presidio Office.

Each person has been charged with one count of aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute marijuana. If convicted, the prison term ranges from five to 40 years behind bars.

The names of the suspects weren't released.

