Midland I.S.D. School bus involved in minor accident in parking lot

A Midland Independent School Bus has been involved in an accident for the second day in a row.

This accident occurred in the parking lot of Peppermint Plantation, near the intersection of Scharbauer Dr. and A St.

Midland I.S.D. officials said a pickup hit the driver side of a special education bus in the parking lot.

We're told four students from Burnet Elementary were on the bus.

No injuries have been reported.

