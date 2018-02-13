Midland I.S.D. School bus involved in minor accident in parking - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Midland I.S.D. School bus involved in minor accident in parking lot

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Midland ISD) (Source: Midland ISD)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A Midland Independent School Bus has been involved in an accident for the second day in a row.

This accident occurred in the parking lot of Peppermint Plantation, near the intersection of Scharbauer Dr. and A St.

Midland I.S.D. officials said a pickup hit the driver side of a special education bus in the parking lot.

We're told four students from Burnet Elementary were on the bus.

No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly