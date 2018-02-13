UPDATE: Firearm found during search of Midland High School

LATEST DETAILS: Midland I.S.D. has confirmed that a firearm was found on campus during a lockdown at the Midland High School campus.

Midland I.S.D. administrators said a .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm was located.

A student will be facing criminal charges in connection with the weapon found.

The student's name was not released.

------------------

UPDATE: We've learned additional information regarding the lock down that occurred at Midland High School this afternoon.

We're told a Crimestoppers tips about a student with a gun led to the lock down.

We've also learned that the lock down has since been lifted and students are returning to class as usual.

-----------------

UPDATE: We've learned that there was a report that a student may have had a gun on campus at Midland High School.

Based on that report, Midland I.S.D. police took precautionary measures and searched the campus.

At this time, no gun has been found.

No word yet if the lock down has been lifted.

---------------

Midland High School is on lock down, a reason for the measure has not been given at this time.

We're told police is investigating.

We're told police is investigating.

