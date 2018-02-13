TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Police, Fire Rescue working major accident - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

TRAFFIC ALERT: Odessa Police, Fire Rescue working major accident on I-20, Parkway

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Parkway and I-20 (Source: KWES) Parkway and I-20 (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department and Fire & Rescue team are working on a major accident in the area of I-20 and Parkway. 

We're told one person has sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was not transported. 

You are advised to avoid the area if possible. 

