Hit-and-run suspect arrested after assaulting OPD officer

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest following the assault of an officer on Feb. 9.
Trump's budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for steep cuts to America's social safety net and mounting spending on the military.
The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.
Midland Police Department are on scene at the Valero on South Big Spring St. One adult man has been transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating two men who police said used counterfeit money. Police said one of the men used five fake $50 bills to buy a hoverboard from The Variety Store at the Music City Mall.
