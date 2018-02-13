Hit-and-run suspect arrested after assaulting OPD officer

The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest following the assault of an officer on Feb. 9.

Officers were first called out to the area of Clearmont and Grandview just before 7:30 a.m. in reference to a hit-and-run involving four vehicles.

A man in a blue Jeep traveling west on Clearmont struck a black trailer causing the trailer to strike another car and truck, according to OPD. The driver, later identified as Bradley Dean Bourke, 36, left the scene, failing to meet necessary requirements.

Bourke became aggressive towards an officer when he tried to interview him. We're told Bourke started yelling and puffing his chest out as he pointed at the officer and when the officer attempted to arrest him, Bourke resisted and jerked out of his grasp before striking the officer with his shoulder.

Both the officer and Bourke fell to the ground and began wrestling each other until the officer was able to gain control. A second officer then arrived at the scene and helped to place Bourke into custody.

After being handcuffed and escorted by two officers, Bourke is facing charges of resisting arrest and assault on a public servant.

