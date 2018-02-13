Gunshot victim transported to hospital, MPD investigating - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Gunshot victim transported to hospital, MPD investigating

By Christina Hanes, Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland Police Department are on scene at the Valero on South Big Spring St. 

Officers responded to a gunshot victim call around 12:30 a.m. 

One adult man has been transported to Midland Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound. 

MPD is still investigating the incident. 

We will bring you more information when it becomes available.

