Odessa police need help locating scamming suspects

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating two men who police said used counterfeit money.

Police said one of the men used five fake $50 bills to buy a hoverboard from The Variety Store at the Music City Mall.



While the cashier was checking if the cash was real, the suspect walked away with the board and jumped into a black Ford F-250.

Police believe these two were working together to steal that hoverboard.



If you know who the men are, call Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS and reference case #18-05546.

