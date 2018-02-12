Big Bend Brewing hosts 6th annual Valentines in Valentines celebration

The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating two men who police said used counterfeit money. Police said one of the men used five fake $50 bills to buy a hoverboard from The Variety Store at the Music City Mall.
As many people get ready for Valentine's Day, one local brewery is making it a memorable one for locals and West Texas visitors. Big Bend Brewing holds their Valentines in Valentine Texas celebration as a way to get couples from all over to come together, but also to give back to a small town.
The Midland Independent School District unanimously voted on the decision to be a District of Innovation. The District of Innovation designation allows a school district to file for a number of exemptions from the Texas Education Code.
The Midland City Council will discussing options for storm drain improvements. The briefing will be held on Tuesday during the city council meeting.
