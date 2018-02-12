Three freshmen standing out on Tall City basketball courts

There are only three freshmen playing varsity basketball in Midland, and all three are starters.

Though they play for three different schools now, their paths have crossed along the way and they're happy to see each other find success.

At Midland Christian, Joseph Venzant is fulfilling the role of the starting point guard.

“It's been a cool experience. I like it a lot. I’ve worked hard and I like the coaches,” said Venzant.

The starting point guard for the Midland Lee Rebels is Zhurich Phelps.

“It feels good,” said Zurich Phelps.

And for the Bulldogs, Rayshad Chambers is a starting forward.

Joseph and Zhurich spent time together on an AAU court, as did Zhuric and Rayshad. They all felt ready to be playing at this top level and are happy to see their former teammates have the same opportunities.

“We were young. We’ve always dreamed about being at the top of our game and we always thought we were good enough to play with the best of them so it's all fun,” said Venzant.

The Mustangs are heading into the playoffs at the top of their district.

The Rebels and the Bulldogs find themselves in a different situation, sitting at the bottom two spots of District 2-6A with one game left in the season. But these freshmen feel the futures of their programs are in good hands.

“Well we got off-season to get our skill level up and we should be ready by next year,” said Phelps.

