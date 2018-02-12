Midland I.S.D. unanimously approves District of Innovation exemptions

The Midland Independent School District unanimously voted on the decision to be a District of Innovation.



The District of Innovation designation allows a school district to file for a number of exemptions from the Texas Education Code.



The Midland School Board voted on seven exemptions Monday night. They include an earlier start date for students, class sizing and teacher certifications.



Even though tonight's vote was an easy decision, school officials say there is still a lot of work to be done.



“This is only the beginning of the work. Now, we have to go to the drawing board and think how will this effect policy, what adjustments do we need to make with our policy, what adjustments do we need to make with our admin regulations, so that we can get into the details for how it’s going to play out for next year,” said Patrick Jones, Chief Academic Officer, M.I.S.D.



Other exemptions on the list include the length of school days and campus behavior coordination.



The district must now send the plan to the Texas Education Commissioner.



The District of Innovation designation cannot go beyond five years.

