NewsWest 9 to stream State Senator forum Tuesday night

If you want to learn more about Republican candidates running for State Senator, Tuesday will be your chance to do that.



The League of Women Voters is holding a forum.



On the guest list include incumbent Kel Seliger, former Midland Mayor Mike Canon and Victor Leal.



It's being held at Midland College in the Carrasco Room at 7 p.m.



Candidates will have 10 minutes to speak about their platforms.



After that, they will have a chance to answer questions from the audience.



The event is free and open to everyone.



Early voting is set to begin February 20 and ends March 2.



Election Day is March 6.



If you aren't able to make it, we'll have the forum live streaming on newswest9.com.



We'll also have the stream on Facebook live and on our Roku app.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.