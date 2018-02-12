Odessa City Council could vote Tuesday regarding At-Large specia - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa City Council could vote Tuesday regarding At-Large special election

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Tuesday's Odessa City Council meeting could be a game changer.

A look at their agenda shows they will vote to either call for a May or November election.

It's all about adding an At-Large City Council member and giving the mayor more voting rights.

This comes after more than 4,000 residents signed a petition to have the possibility of changes come to the council.

