At-large council seat to be on November ballot in Odessa

The Odessa City Council has voted for the At-Large seat to be on November 6th ballot.

Tuesday's Odessa City Council meeting could be a game changer.



A look at their agenda shows they will vote to either call for a May or November election.



It's all about adding an At-Large City Council member and giving the mayor more voting rights.



This comes after more than 4,000 residents signed a petition to have the possibility of changes come to the council.

