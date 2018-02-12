At-large council seat to be on November ballot in Odessa

The Odessa City Council has voted for the At-Large seat to be on November 6th ballot.
The Midland Police Department could be getting some new toys. The Midland City Council approved requests for proposals for a driving simulator for the police department.
One long-time drug and alcohol treatment center in Midland is now closed. The Palmer Alcohol Drug Abuse Program is no longer operating in Midland.
The Midland City Council has voted to approve an economic development agreement between Midland Park Mall and the city.
Midland's iconic Dennis the Menace Park will be getting a facelift. The Midland city council award the project to a local contractor.
