Midland City Council to decide on asbestos abatement for Building of the Southwest

There are also some big decisions for the Building of the Southwest on the Midland City Council's agenda.



Council members will vote to approve a contract for an abatement of the asbestos inside the abandoned building at a proposed cost of $657,000.



The council will also vote on whether to accept a bid from the Midland Development Corporation for the purchase of the property located on the 300 block of West Texas Avenue.



So far, no word on what the Midland Development Corporation plans to do with the building if their purchase is approved.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.