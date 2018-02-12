Midland City Council approves asbestos abatement contract for Building of the Southwest

The future of the Building of the Southwest in Midland is a little more clear now.



Council members voted to approve a contract for an abatement of the asbestos inside the abandoned building at a proposed cost of $657,000.



The council also voted to accept a bid from the Midland Development Corporation for the purchase of the property.



So far, no word on what the Midland Development Corporation plans to do with the building.



