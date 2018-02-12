Midland City Council to discuss options for storm drain improvements

The administration's plan is centered on using $200 billion in federal money to leverage local and state tax dollars to fix America's infrastructure, such as roads, highways, ports and airports.
The Midland City Council will discussing options for storm drain improvements. The briefing will be held on Tuesday during the city council meeting.
Officials say an SUV and a Midland police SUV crashed on the intersection of A Street and Elk.
If you want to learn more about Republican candidates running for State Senator, Tuesday will be your chance to do that. The League of Women Voters is holding a forum. On the guest list include incumbent Kel Seliger, former Midland Mayor Mike Canon and Victor Leal.
Tuesday's Odessa City Council meeting could be a game changer. A look at their agenda shows they will vote to either call for a May or November election.
