Midland City Council to discuss options for storm drain improvements

The Midland City Council will discussing options for storm drain improvements.

The briefing will be held on Tuesday during the city council meeting.

Elana Ladd, the Public Information Officer for the City of Midland, explains why city officials are considering it.



"As a growing city, we need to consider all of our options for addressing needed infrastructure improvements," said Ladd.

The City Council could proceed to adding a fee that would be tacked onto water bills for Midland residents to pay for the possible improvements.

However, Ladd said that this is in the early planning phase as the rate has not been set yet.



Copyright 2018 KWES. All rights reserved.