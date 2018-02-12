UPDATE: Driver ticketed following officer-involved crash in Midland

One driver was ticketed following a crash involving a Midland police patrol unit.

The crash happened near the intersection of A St. and Elk Ave.

The City of Midland tells us Sgt. Edward Marker was traveling northbound on A St. in the turning lane with his emergency lights on.

A white Toyota SUV was stopped on A St in the northbound inside travel lane.

That's when, according to police, the Toyota SUV tried to turn left onto Elk Street from the inside travel lane and collided with the Midland Police Department Tahoe.

The driver of the Toyota was ticketed for turning left from the wrong lane.

