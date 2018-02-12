UPDATE: Driver ticketed following Monday crash involving Midland I.S.D. school bus

UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has released some new details regarding an accident involving a school bus that happened on Monday.

We're told a Dodge Journey was heading eastbound in the right lane of Scharbauer Drive with a Chevrolet Suburban was directly behind the Journey and a Honda Accord behind the Chevrolet. Authorities said the school bus was in the left lane.

According to police, the driver of the Honda failed to control their speed in an effort to avoid hitting the Suburban and attempted to move into the left lane.

We're told the driver didn't realize the school bus was there, the driver of the Honda hit the school bus, which hit the Dodge Journey.

The drivers of the passenger vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No children from the bus were injured.

The driver of the Honda Accord was ticketed for failure to control speed.

Midland police are investigating following an afternoon crash involving a school bus.

It happened on the intersection of A St. and Scharbauer Dr. around 5 p.m.

We're told the accident involved three vehicles and a MISD school bus.

Officials tell us 15 students were on board during the accident.

Three drivers have been transported to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

The crash is under investigation.

